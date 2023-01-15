In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 January 2023 8:59 pm / 0 comments

Making its debut in Malaysia is the 2023 Yamaha EZ115 kapchai, priced at RM5,598, replacing the previous Yamaha Lagenda 115Z. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every EZ155 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

First spotted testing in Malaysia in the form of the Yamaha Sirius, the EZ115 is powered by Euro 4 c compliant 113.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as the Lagenda. Power output is claimed to be 9.92 hp at 7,750 rpm and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front with a mechanical drum brake at the back. Suspension uses telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload hold up the rear end.

A new, larger, halogen headlight is fitted and an analogue instrument panel displays speed, fuel and gear position, along with an odometer. A storage compartment is found under the seat and has enough capacity to hold a single open-face helmet.

There are three colour options available – Red, Cyan and Blue. Stocks of the EZ115 will be available at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms from this week.