No lane closures on highways from June 12 to 19 for 2024 Hari Raya Aidiladha season: works ministry

The works ministry has announced an order prohibiting lane closures for maintenance work from June 12 to June 19, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha season, Bernama has reported.

Only emergency work would be allowed to be carried out during this period, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. “[The] works ministry has long-term and short-term plans to address the problem of road congestion every time it is the festive season or school holidays,” Nanta said.

In addition to prohibiting lane closures, highway concessionaires will also activate smart lanes at selected locations to ensure smoother traffic flow, he added. “Advocacy to motorists regarding smart lanes and the effectiveness of the actions will be monitored by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM),” the minister said.

