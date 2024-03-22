Smart Lane activation on highways to be carried out for upcoming 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 22 2024 1:04 pm

The activation of SmartLane sections along key highways in the country will be carried out once again for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year, Sinar Harian has reported.

The decision to do so was made as SmartLane activation was carried out for the Chinese New Year festive season, and positive feedback was received from motorists, according to the works ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam.

Highway users are advised to wait for the announcements from highway concession companies regarding dates for the activation of SmartLane sections, as well as their locations, Hasnol said.

“We would like to thank road users for their feedback on the effectiveness of the SmartLane since its activation for the past Chinese New Year celebrations. We will improve the system from time to time, and the ministry hopes it will continue to benefit and further improve the safety of highway users throughout the Aidilfitri celebrations,” the works ministry secretary-general said.

SmartLane activation has been criticised for causing confusion among highway users, notably resulting in publicised conflicts between car drivers and motorcyclists regarding its use, such as two years ago on the NKVE, and on separate occasions last month.

The confusion has been attributed to the lack of awareness among motorists regarding SmartLane activation, leading to instances of misunderstanding that arose from permitted use of the emergency lane as provided for by SmartLane activation, that was mistaken as emergency lane abuse.

Earlier this month, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat that discussions will be held with PLUS Malaysia as well as with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in order to create more awareness.

