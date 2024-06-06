Proton delivered 12,522 units in May 2024 – up 13.6% from April; 62,697 units YTD; market share at 19%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / June 6 2024 11:52 am

Proton has announced that it sold 12,522 units (domestic and export) in the month of May 2024, which represents a 13.6% increase from April 2024. Compared to the same month last year (May 2023), the latest figure is slightly lower by about 6.4%.

According to the carmaker, total sales for the first five months of this year currently stands at 62,697 units, which is not too far from the 62,970 units recorded in the same period last year. With this, Proton estimates its current market share to be at 19%.

The company also noted in its release that it exported 509 units in May, the highest shipment recorded for 2024 so far. This was made possible by its plans to expand and reestablish its presence in countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Bangladesh and Iraq this year.

In terms of model-specific numbers, the Saga continues to be the brand’s most popular offering with 6,119 units sold last month for a year-to-date (YTD) total of 29,397 units. Coming in second place is the S70 with 2,011 units (9,474 units YTD) to secure the top spot for C-segment sedans in Malaysia. Rounding off the podium is the Persona with 1,645 units (8,444 units YTD).

Meanwhile, Proton’s fourth best-selling model last month was the X50 with 1,407 units (8,493 units YTD), which is followed by the X70 with 523 units (2,495 units YTD) and Iriz with 452 units (2,410 units YTD). The X90 regained its position as the most popular D-segment SUV in the country last month with 364 units sold (1,741 units YTD).

“Following a quiet month in April where sales were affected by festive holidays, May has seen a return to positive growth as TIV has increased both year-on-year and month-on-month, reflecting the resilience of the local automotive industry. With the cumulative TIV until May already making up 44.6% of Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA)’s full year projection of 740,000 units, we believe there is still room for growth in the local automotive industry,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“Entering the second half of 2024, Proton will be focusing on growing sales via updates to our existing models while also concurrently taking our first steps towards entering the EV market. By leveraging on the strength of our partner, Geely, it is not a question of if but when PROTON will be revealing our own electric vehicles so do pay close attention as there are many exciting announcements on the horizon,” he added.

