Proton sold 13,268 cars in May 2023, 40.9% increase – 21.5% market share; YTD up 35.5% at 62,970 units

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 12 June 2023 2:51 pm / 1 comment

Proton has announced it sold 13,268 cars (including exports) in May 2023, which represents a 49% increase from the month prior (April 2023). The latest figure is also 35.5% more when compared to the same month last year (May 2022), the carmaker noted in its release.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) sales, Proton says it has delivered 62,970 units in the first five months of 2023, which is a 38.9% increase from the same period in 2022. Based on the company’s internal data, total industry volume (TIV) is estimated to have grown 32.2% in May at 61,600 units, and it calculates a market share of 21.5% for the month and 20.9% for the year.

The Saga continues to be the brand’s best-selling model with 5,819 units, which is good enough to take second place in the A-segment sedan market. The YTD sales tally of the Saga is currently at 27,214 units, which is 51% more than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the X50 stays at the top of the B-segment and overall SUV market with 2,801 units (15,113 units YTD, +31%), and the X70 saw 929 units being delivered (4,871 units YTD). The brand’s new X90 concluded its first sales month (it was launched in early May) with 257 units to take second place in the D-segment SUV market.

As for other models, the Persona notched up 2,290 deliveries (10,326 units YTD, +78%), while the 732 units of the Iriz were handed over to customers (3,190 units YTD, +47%). Last but not least, the Exora remains at the top of the C-segment MPV market with 440 units sold last month, with the YTD total currently at 1,999 units.