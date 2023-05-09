In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 9 May 2023 11:15 am / 5 comments

Proton sold 9,415 units in April 2023 to make it a fourth consecutive month of year-on-year sales growth. Last month’s tally – including exports, as is always the case with Proton sales figures – is 6.5% higher y-o-y versus April 2022 despite a short sales and production month due to Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

With that, year-to-date sales for the first four months of the year are at 49,702 units, which is 39.8% higher y-o-y. Proton says that it’s the only top-five ranked brand in Malaysia to see growth in April, which grew its markets share to an estimated 20.4%. That’s good for second place in the sales table behind Perodua and ahead of non-national leaders Toyota and Honda.

April was a bit of a comedown for the auto industry. Short month aside, the end of deliveries for orders placed during the Penjana tax-free incentive scheme was also a factor.

The Malaysian carmaker says that its X50 is the best-selling B-segment SUV (overall too, it’s claimed) with 2,644 units delivered in April. Proton also claims segment sales leadership in the B-segment sedan market (Persona, 1,263 units) and the C-segment MPV market (Exora, 465 units). The other non-segment leading contributors are the Saga (3,949), X70 (756) and Iriz (338).

On the export front, Proton had its best month of the year in April with 187 units shipped. YTD exports are at 603 units and a big chuck of that was the Saga (now in South Africa), followed by the X50 and X70.

“Proton’s exports for 2023 has been slow to reach the expected volume due to several external global economic factors. However, we remain positive about our overseas sales prospects this year and are actively working with our partners to raise the profile of the brand as well as promote our intelligent products,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

On Sunday, Proton celebrated its 40th anniversary and launched its flagship model, the X90 seven-seater SUV. Click on the links for more.