2023 Proton X50 and X70 launched in Mozambique

13 June 2023

Proton has announced it has entered a new export market in May 2023 in a recent release that also highlighted its sales performance last month. According to the carmaker, Mozambique is its 12th export market, with the X50 and X70 being the first models to be offered through local distributor Entreposto.

In Mozambique, the X50 is offered in four variants, three of which feature a port-injected (PFI) 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque. These are the Standard, Luxury and Executive, while the range-topping Premium gets a direct-injected (TGDi) version of the engine with 177 PS and 255 Nm – all variants are front-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The X50 line-up closely mirrors what we have in Malaysia, albeit with some changes to the variant names. The Executive and Premium we have here are pushed up a rung in Mozambique and joined by a new Luxury option, but the equipment that comes with each is similar to what’s offered here.

Proton X50 and X70 specs for Mozambique (second row); click to enlarge

As for the X70, Mozambique only gets four variants with the same 1.5 litre TGDi as the X50 Premium, also with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox – Malaysia also gets a 1.8 litre TGDi. The line-up includes the Standard 2WD, Executive 2WD, Executive AWD and Premium X 2WD, the last of which was previously used for the X70 here before the 2022 update.

Entreposto revealed last week that the Premium variant of the X50 is being offered at a special launch price of 2.2 million Mozambican metical (MT), which is around RM159k. Meanwhile, the top Premium variant of the X70’s goes for MT2.3 million (around RM167k).

