Ops Hormat Undang-Undang KL, 9.4k saman in 3 days

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 7 2024 4:18 pm

Kuala Lumpur police started Ops Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya on June 4, and as of yesterday, city cops have issued a grand total of 9,427 summonses for various offences. That’s nearly 9.5k saman in three days!

According to JSPT KL chief Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, the ops have also saw his men arrest 25 individuals and seize two vehicles. He said that the majority of summonses were issued for vehicles stopping in the yellow box, drivers with no license, unlawful vehicle modification, fancy number plates, no side mirrors and brake lights that were not functioning.

The large scale operations involved over 1,500 officers from PDRM and other enforcement agencies such as DBKL and JPJ. According to KL police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, Ops Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya’s aim is to increase road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the capital city. This ops will run till June 15 – you have been warned.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.