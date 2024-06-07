Ops Hormat Undang-Undang KL, 9.4k saman in 3 days

Posted in Local News / By /

Ops Hormat Undang-Undang KL, 9.4k saman in 3 days

Kuala Lumpur police started Ops Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya on June 4, and as of yesterday, city cops have issued a grand total of 9,427 summonses for various offences. That’s nearly 9.5k saman in three days!

According to JSPT KL chief Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, the ops have also saw his men arrest 25 individuals and seize two vehicles. He said that the majority of summonses were issued for vehicles stopping in the yellow box, drivers with no license, unlawful vehicle modification, fancy number plates, no side mirrors and brake lights that were not functioning.

The large scale operations involved over 1,500 officers from PDRM and other enforcement agencies such as DBKL and JPJ. According to KL police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, Ops Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya’s aim is to increase road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the capital city. This ops will run till June 15 – you have been warned.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 