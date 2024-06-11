Peugeot 408 roadshow offers rebates up to RM8,000 on other models, plus test drives and merchandise

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / June 11 2024 6:47 pm

Launched at the end of April, the new Peugeot 408 is embarking on a roadshow in the northern, southern and central regions of Peninsular Malaysia. At the event, Stellantis Malaysia is offering discounts on certain Peugeot models as well as prizes to be won.

The roadshow will be held in the following three locations:

Aeon Ipoh Station 18, South Court – June 14 to 16

Aeon Tebrau City, Ground Floor Concourse – June 28 to 30

1 Utama Shopping Centre, Ground Floor, Luxe Wing – July 11 to 14

The 408 is of course the star of the show – this racy SUV/sedan hybrid is a left-field alternative to the likes of the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, and has already received close to 400 bookings. Prices start from RM146,055 for the base Allure, but the most popular model has been the GT, which retails at a cool RM196,055.

All variants are powered by the PureTech 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. An update to the ubiquitous Prince mill, it produces 218 PS at 5,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Curious? You can of course test drive the 408 at the event.

If you want deals, however, you’ll want to look elsewhere in Peugeot’s lineup, as the company is only providing rebates for the 2008, 3008 and 5008. The B-segment 2008 is available with up to RM3,000 off, while the five-seater 3008 and seven-seater 5008 can be had with up to RM8,000 off. Test drives of the 3008 and the Landtrek pick-up are also offered, while visitors who take a selfie with the 3D interactive wall and share it on social media will be able to redeem exclusive Peugeot merchandise.

The 3008 is being offered with a variety of deals, including rebates of up to RM8,000

This weekend (June 14 to 16) will also see dealers play host to a Le Mans-themed Father’s Day campaign with an appropriately dad-joke-y title: “For Le Mans in Your Life.” You’ll be able to catch a livestream of the race from Saturday to Sunday, as well as taking photos at pit-themed photo booths to stand a chance to win prizes in a lucky draw. Existing Peugeot owners will also receive a free 20-point vehicle inspection.

Last but not least, the 3008 can be had with a booking fee as low as RM30.08, along with zero downpayment. This deal is available until August 31, while stocks last.

GALLERY: 2024 Peugeot 408 GT