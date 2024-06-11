Tow truck companies, concrete producers raise prices, as not covered by fleet card/targeted diesel subsidy

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 11 2024 2:42 pm

Well, that was quick. Even as the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) says it will monitor the price of goods and services following the increase in the retail price of diesel to RM3.35 per litre in the peninsula to ensure there was no price manipulation, a couple of businesses in the transport-related sector have indicated that they have or are set to increase their prices.

Before anyone says profiteering, the KPDN may not have the power to intervene, as the businesses are that involving vehicle-towing and concrete production, which are not covered by targeted diesel subsidies available under the Budi MySubsidi diesel assistance programme, hence the necessary move to up prices, as FMT reports.

Two concrete producers, Kelantan-based DPG Readymix and LCS Marketing from Pahang, confirmed to the publication that they had raised their prices following the implementation of the fuel rationalisation programme.

Click to enlarge the panels.

A DPG Readymix spokesman said the company had been informed that it was not eligible for the fleet card for the diesel subsidies available under the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) programme, and added that other companies in the area had also raised their prices.

Meanwhile, LCS Marketing said that as a result of the diesel price hike, its concrete prices had increased by RM12 per cubic metre within a 30 km distance, with additional charges being applied for distances exceeding that.

The same was indicated by vehicle-towing businesses, so motorists can expect to pay more for towing services from now on. The report cited a notice put out by Hong Guan Towing Service, which stated because no diesel subsidy had been allocated to tow trucks, “towing charges will be increased in accordance” with the diesel price increase.

By the sound of it, the dust hasn’t settled yet, so we could be looking at more news of a similar nature to emerge in the near future.

