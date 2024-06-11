Ops Kesan 2.0 will monitor price of goods, services to ensure no profiteering following diesel price increase

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 11 2024 11:02 am

The government says it will be carrying out enforcement activities via its just-launched Ops Kesan 2.0 to ensure that there is no element of profiteering on the price of goods and services following the increase in the retail price of diesel to RM3.35 per litre in the peninsula.

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) said it had implemented a price and service charge data collection process, and this would be used as a basis for comparing prices and service charges before and after targeted subsidies were introduced.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said all complaints received by the ministry will be handled within 24 hours, and stern action will be taken against irresponsible parties, The Star reports. He said that action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723), where individual offenders can be fined up to RM100,000 and business offenders RM500,000, with a possible jail term.

“We have laws, we have punishments, and we will increase the enforcement as we do not want (the government agenda) to be sabotaged or taken advantage of by certain parties who manipulate prices,” he said. He added that all parties or businesses closely linked to the targeted diesel subsidy will benefit from the initiative, meaning that there should be no reason to raise prices.

Armizan said that KPDN has also formed a dedicated task force to look into any issues arising. “We’ve introduced a standard operating procedure for any complaints against price or fee hikes, and follow-up action will be taken within 24 hours,” he said. He said any party involved in price or fee hike complaints must justify the changes within six days.

