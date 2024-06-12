2024 G60 BMW i5 Limited Edition EV – RM100k worth of M Performance Parts, limited to 22 units; RM450k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 12 2024 2:44 pm

Special edition models from BMW, such as the 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition, were shown at the Auto Bavaria AutoFest at KL Base last weekend, and among those present was the BMW i5 Limited Edition, which comes kitted with over RM100,000 worth of M Performance Parts, priced at RM449,800.

The i5 Limited Edition is identified by accessories applied to the exterior and interior of the vehicle, and starting form the outside, the electric 5 Series gets the M Performance carbon-fibre Front Attachment (splitter), M carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps, M Performance side skirt, M Performance rear diffuser insert in aramid, and the M Performance carbon-fibre rear spoiler.

Wheels are also part of the kit, featuring 21-inch Performance cross-spoke style light-alloy wheels in the Style 943 M design, in Frozen Midnight Grey, shod in tyres measuring 255/35R21 in front and 285/30R21 at the rear, which are the same dimensions as those of the ‘regular’ eDrive40 M Sport.

M Performance kit is also found in the cabin of the i5 Limited Edition, albeit limited to the M Performance carbon-fibre door sill trim units. Elsewhere in the cabin, the specification of the eDrive40 M Sport appears to be carried over, with the three-spoked M Sport multi-function steering wheel and leather upholstery, this unit pictured with the grey and Cognac colour scheme.

Featuring as standard in the i5 are the BMW Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument panel with a 14.9-inch touchscreen display, and BMW Interaction Bar that is a softly illuminated crystal-like trim that changes colour as it reacts to controls, first seen in the i7.

Based on the i5 eDrive 40 M Sport that was the Malaysian debut variant of the G60 5 Series range that arrived in November last year, the electric sedan is propelled by a single rear-axle motor producing 313 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which increases to 340 PS and 430 Nm with My Mode Sport and the Sport Boost/Launch Control function engaged.

This enables the 0-100 km/h run to be elapsed in 6.0 seconds, while top speed is 193 km/h. Energy is stored in a 83.9 kWh battery pack in the car’s floor pan, yielding a WLTP-certified range of up to 582 km. Charging the vehicle from a 11 kW AC wallbox will bring the full 0-100% recharge in eight hours and 15 minutes, while DC fast charging at up to 205 kW brings a 10-80% state of charge in 34 minutes.

As for exterior colours for the i5 eDrive 40 M Sport, the range offered includes Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Phytonic Blue Metallic.

