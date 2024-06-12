BMW 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition – gloss black trim, Y-spoke rims, charging pad, 10 speakers, RM5k more

The BMW 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition that was announced last week made a weekend appearance at the Auto Bavaria AutoFest at KL Base, and we have a full live gallery of the farewell model here.

Based on the familiar 218i GC M Sport variant but with more kit, the Final Edition is priced at RM223,800 on-the-road without insurance with BMW’s standard two-year warranty, or RM244,400 if you want the five-year extended warranty and service package. That’s a premium of RM5,000 for the FE’s extras, which we’ll get into now.

The regular M Sport car comes with gloss black window trim; here, the M high-gloss Shadowline package extends to the kidney grille and exhaust tip. There are also unique rims in the form of 18-inch Y-spoke style 553 M bicolour light-alloys. Inside, the Final Edition gains a wireless charging pad and 10-speaker 205W ‘HiFi’ sound system.

Other than the above, the Final Edition is identical to the M Sport, which standard equipment list includes an anthracite headliner, front sports seats, Dakota leather, ‘Illuminated Boston’ interior trim, LED headlamps (with high beam assist) and fog lamps, Comfort Access, two-zone climate control, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with dual 10.25-inch displays.

Under the hood is a B38 1.5-litre turbocharged three-pot with 140 PS and 220 Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, 0-100 km/h is done in 8.7 seconds and top speed is 213 km/h.

As for colours, the 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition is offered in Skyscraper Grey, Black Sapphire and the Alpine White you see here, while the leather upholstery is only in available in black with blue highlights.

GALLERY: BMW 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition in Alpine White

  • Ben Yap on Jun 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    BMW shouldn’t charge the 5 year warranty and service. it should come as a package.

  • Thed on Jun 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm

    What a waste to leave these Shadowline packages till when these cars are EOL. They could’ve earned so much more and customers would’ve been happier with the option to pay extra from the get-go with these available as optional specification.

