RON97 petrol price June 2024 week three update – price of premium petrol unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / June 12 2024 5:18 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update, following the finance ministry’s announcement of the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of June 13 to 18, 2024. As we’ve seen earlier this week, change has come to the retail price of diesel fuels in Malaysia, through the fuel subsidy rationalisation for diesel that took effect on Monday.

As for petrol, RON 97 continues as before at RM3.47 per litre, which is unchanged from its price last week, while RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

As mentioned, Euro 5 diesel in Peninsular Malaysia is where the big news has been this week, retailing at RM3.35 per litre as of 12.01am on Monday, June 10, 2024. The Euro 5 B7 blend continues at the same 20 sen per litre margin above the main grade, which now corresponds to RM3.55 per litre.

The diesel fuel subsidy rationalisation that has taken effect in Peninsular Malaysia has not affected retail pricing in East Malaysia, which carries on at previous rates of RM2.15 per litre for the main grade of Euro 5 diesel, and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7 diesel.

As for current fuel pricing, these prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 19, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 24th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 283rd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

