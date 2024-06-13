2024 BMW X3 Final Edition – sign-off adds extra kit, priced fr. RM312k for sDrive20i, RM358k for xDrive30e

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 13 2024 6:19 pm

Announced last week, BMW X3 Final Edition made an appearance at the Auto Bavaria AutoFest at KL Base last weekend. Available in sDrive20i and xDrive30e guises, the FE was shown in its sDrive20i form at the event.

The sign-off variants for the facelifted G01 get a slight price increase over their standard siblings. In the case of the sDrive20i, it goes for RM311,800 with a standard two-year warranty, or RM338,500 with the optional five-year extended warranty and service package, making it RM7,000 more than the X3 sDrive20i M Sport.

Meanwhile, the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition is priced at RM357,800 with a standard two-year warranty or RM384,500 with the five-year extended warranty and service package, which is RM8,000 more that the X3 xDrive30e M Sport.

Both continue to feature a M Sport package and M high-gloss Shadowline package, but the latter gains a black kidney grille and exhaust finishers. Elsewhere, a M Lights Shadowline darkens the internal structure of the headlamps and taillights.

Other changes include high-gloss red brake calipers on the X3 xDrive30e FE instead of the blue ones found on the regular car and an increase in wheel size on the X3 sDrive20i FE – it now gets the same 20-inch double-spoke style 787 M light-alloy wheels as seen on the xDrive30e FE.

Additionally, both variants gain active cruise control with stop and go function, which isn’t available on the regular M Sport versions, as well as a wireless charging pad. Specific to the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition is a new head-up display and Parking Assistant Plus, which adds a 360-degree camera and Remote View 3D.

Other than that, the equipment list and specifications follow that seen on the M Sport, and this includes an anthracite headliner, Vernasca leather upholstery, front sports seats, an M leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control and BMW Live Cockpit Plus with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch central touchscreen displays.

The sDrive20i FE also features aluminium ‘Rhombicle’ dark interior trim finishers with highlights in Pearl Chrome and a HiFi sound system, and the xDrive30e variant improves on this with aluminium fine cutting interior trim, again with Pearl Chrome highlights and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The power and drivertrains are unchanged, with the sDrive20i’s 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot continuing to offer 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, and the combi gets the vehicle to 100 km/h from standstill in 8.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 215 km/h.

The plug-in hybrid xDrive30e features the same engine and transmission as above, but adds on an electric motor rated at 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) between the engine and transmission. Total nominal output of the system is 252 PS (248 hp or 185 kW) and 420 Nm.

The electric motor can temporarily deliver 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) with the XtraBoost function engaged, bumping power output to 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) for up to 10 seconds. In terms of performance, the xDrive30e does the 0-100 km/h run in 6.1 seconds, and has a Top speed of 210 km/h.

A 12-kWh lithium-ion battery allows the xDrive30e to go on electric power alone for up to 50 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the battery takes 3.6 hours using a 3.7 kW AC wallbox, or around six hours with a domestic three-pin socket.

Exterior colour options for the FE include Carbon Black, Alpine White and M Brooklyn Grey, while colour options for the Vernasca leather upholstery are mocha or black with décor stitching, with the black option on the xDrive30e FE gaining blue stitching.

GALLERY: 2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i Final Edition

