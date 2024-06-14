D74A Perodua Axia wins Malaysia Good Design Award

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / June 14 2024 11:43 am

The D74A Perodua Axia has won the Malaysia Good Design Award for Public Areas and Transportation Products, recognising the national carmaker’s most compact hatchback for its design.

Launched in February 2023, the second-generation Axia replaced its predecessor which in turn replaced the Viva, in a lineage that traces back to the Kancil, and the current model builds upon the sales success that is the first-generation Axia that had 582,728 units sold.

This is the third model from Perodua to be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform following the Ativa and the Alza, and measures 115 mm longer and 45 mm wider than its predecessor, while its wheelbase of 2,525 mm is 70 mm longer than before.

Powering the second-generation Axia is a 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a Dual-Mode CVT, essentially a unit that combines belt drive with a gear drive for improved fuel efficiency, acceleration and quietness.

For safety kit, the top AV variant gets lane departure warning/prevention, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert in addition to ASA 3.0, which consists of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and front vehicle departure warning, along with six airbags.

The second-generation Perodua Axia is priced from RM38,600 for the Axia 1.0L G, RM40,000 for the 1.0L X, RM44,000 for the 1.0L SE and RM49,500 for the 1.0L AV. The entry-point 2023 Axia 1.0L E is an updated first-generation model with manual transmission, priced at RM22,000; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.

