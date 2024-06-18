Nissan GT-R production for North America ending in Oct – T-spec Takumi Edition, Skyline Edition launched

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / June 18 2024 10:39 am

Nissan has announced that it will end production of the R35 GT-R for the North American market in October this year, around 17 years after the sports car first went on sale in the region back in 2007. To mark the end of an era, the Japanese carmaker is offering two special versions of the GT-R called the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition.

Both are based on the facelifted model revealed last year and will be highly collectible, with fewer than 200 units offered. The Skyline Edition is the cheaper of the two options, retailing at USD131,090 (around RM618k), while the T-spec Takumi Edition sells for USD151,090 (RM712k).

For the money, the Skyline Edition, which is built on the existing Premium, is finished in Bayside Blue exterior and a new Sora Blue colour scheme for the interior. Nissan also specifically mentions the Skyline Edition “brings the iconic name from overseas to the US and references the abundant beauty found in skylines across Japan.”

Moving over to the T-spec Takumi Edition, this model pays tribute to the Takumi master craftspeople that are responsible for assembling each GT-R’s VR38DETT engine by hand. As such, the engine badge features red-etched writing and the engine bay will house a gold VIN plate.

The exterior paint is Midnight Purple for the T-spec Takumi Edition, while its interior is in an exclusive Mori Green. Given the base car is the T-spec, things like carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch gold-painted Rays wheels, Nismo-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control and wider front fenders all come as standard.

The GT-R has already been discontinued in Europe due to new noise regulations, while in Australia, the sports car was dropped back in 2021 for its inability to meet heightened safety regulations. The R35 was first unveiled at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show and has received several updates throughout the years, but its time is clearly coming to an end. We’ll have to wait for Nissan confirm when and if a next generation will debut.

