22 March 2022 6:45 pm

The curtains are closing on the R35 Nissan GT-R. The 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 coupé was dropped from sale in Australia last September due to non-compliance with new safety regulations in the country, specifically side impact regulations as laid out in the Australia Design Rules 85/00 (ADR 85).

Now, in an official communication sighted by Autocar, the Nissan GT-R has been discontinued for the European market in light of new noise regulations that will come into effect for the continent later this year.

“13 years after its European introduction as the icon of accessible automotive high performance, we can confirm that European GT-R production will end in March, 2022 due to the new EU & UK drive-by noise regulations starting 1st of July 2021 (No. 540.2014),” the statement from Nissan to the magazine read.

The upcoming regulations – which the R35-generation GT-R was deemed unable to satisfy – are aimed at reducing road noise, and works towards mitigating sound-induced stress for pedestrian as well as people who live near roads. These regulations will be further tightened for engine noises, the limit for which will be reduced to 68 dB by 2026, according to Autocar.

In its most powerful iteration, the VR38DETT 3.8 litre biturbo V6 engine produces 720 PS and 780 Nm of torque in the GT-R50 by Italdesign limited-run edition. Throughout its lifecycle, transmission has been a six-speed dual-clutch automatic sending drive to all four wheels.

Over the horizon, the “R36” successor has been said to be closely related to the current car, and is expected to break cover in 2023. This could see the retention of the 3.8 litre V6 powertrain, and unconfirmed rumours have previously also pointed to hybrid drive.

