13 July 2021

The current Nissan GT-R has been around for well over a decade now, having first made its initial debut at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show. Over the years, the “modern Godzilla” has received countless updates and special editions, although the Japanese carmaker has never issued an official press release to confirm if a successor is on the way.

Even so, there has been no shortage of reports that suggest a new R36 is on the way to replace the R35, with the latest coming from Japan’s Best Car Web. According to the publication, the new GT-R will follow the example set by Nissan’s upcoming Z sports car, which is supposedly based on a revised 370Z platform.

As such, the new GT-R could use the existing model’s platform but with a completely redesigned body and an overhauled interior. In addition to the new skin, the car will also benefit from chassis improvements, new components, an updated suspension and modern technologies.

Such a move does make sense, at least from a financial standpoint. Developing a brand-new platform is expensive, and when it’s for a sports car that doesn’t necessarily sell in huge volumes, Nissan might be reluctant to foot the hefty bill. Instead, significantly upgrading a platform that’s already available could be seen as a cheaper alternative, while still allowing the brand to have its halo model in the line-up.

The Japanese publication also claims that the new GT-R will carry over the existing VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine wholesale, that is without a rumoured mild-hybrid system. The mill is expected to produce 600 PS (592 hp) and 652 Nm of torque, which is the same as the current GT-R Nismo, with drive going to all four wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive system.

Nissan has a corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) target to meet, and electrification was previously thought to be the solution to allow a new GT-R to exist. However, the company’s growing portfolio of e-Power and fully electric vehicles could be what allows the new sports car to forgo any from of electrification.

Of course, there’s also the matter of noise regulations, so we’ll have to wait for more details from the brand, if any. The publication also claims the current R35 will be discontinued in the fall of 2022, with its successor set to appear in early 2023.