25 March 2021

Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

The current-generation Nissan GT-R could receive a mild-hybrid powertrain for its final minor update next year in light of its corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) target, according to Japanese site Best Car Web.

The electrification of the AWD two-door will come courtesy of a 48-volt system for an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that supplies 27 PS and 250 Nm of torque, which, along with performance gains, will also aid in achieving the aforementioned CAFE target.

This will be paired to the existing 3.8 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine that outputs 565 hp and 633 Nm of torque in standard form, and is reported to produce 600 PS and 66.5 kg-m (652 Nm) in the forthcoming mild-hybrid. The dual-clutch transaxle gearbox and all-wheel driveline is also expected to carry on into the 2022 minor model change, and go on sale for two years before the curtain is drawn on the R35 GT-R in 2024, wrote Best Car Web.

A forthcoming Final Edition has been said to pack 720 PS; the same peak figure produced by the GT-R50 by Italdesign (pictured)

The Nissan GT-R will still receive an update to its purely internal combustion form, the Japanese website wrote, and this will come in the guise of a Final Edition variant that will be limited to a run of 20 units. Peak power will grow to 720 PS, or the same figure as posted for the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, and this Final Edition is said to feature an engine ‘based on’ the unit from the automaker’s GT3 racer.

When the end of the line comes for the current GT-R in 2024, it will have been in production for 17 years since its debut in 2007. The rumoured 20-unit run of the Final Edition mirrors that of the R34-generation GT-R Z-Tune, which achieved its considerable power hike over the base car through increased displacement to 2.8 litres, among other upgrades.

The mild-hybrid GT-R slated for debut in 2022 is estimated to wear a price tag of 16 million yen (RM607,898), while the limited-run Final Edition is rumoured to be priced in the region of 40 million yen (RM1.5 million). When the time comes, which of the last R35 variants will it be for you?

