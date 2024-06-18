Petrol stations near Kelantan border monitored for smuggling of RON95 petrol through repeat purchases

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 18 2024 11:41 am

A total of 48 out of 245 petrol stations within a radius of 25 km from the Malaysia-Thailand border in the state will be monitored to prevent repeated purchases of subsidised RON 95 petrol by the same vehicle, New Straits Times has reported.

Repeated purchases of RON 95 petrol for the same vehicle in less than one hour are not permitted, said Kelantan state director of the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) Azman Ismail.

“At the same time, we will station officers at petrol stations at the border such as at Pengkalan Kubor, Rantau Panjang and Bukit Bunga. Those who do so will be dealt with strictly because we believe they are smugglers,” he said. Earlier, the ministry issued a ban on repeated purchases of RON 95 petrol from Kelantan petrol stations to prevent smuggling of the subsidised fuel to neighbouring countries.

The ban on repeated purchases of RON 95 petrol in the state was ordered after the practice was discovered as a means of stockpiling before the fuel is smuggled to Thailand, said KPDN deputy director of enforcement operations Shamsul Nizam Khalil.

Earlier this month, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) stated that fuel smugglers began switching from smuggling diesel to RON 95 petrol ahead of the diesel fuel subsidy rationalisation programme that began on June 10.

The fuel subsidy rationalisation programme kicked off with diesel fuel in Peninsular Malaysia, which saw the price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel increase from the subsidised rate of RM2.15 per litre by RM1.20 per litre, or 56% to RM3.35 per litre. Rationalisation of the diesel fuel subsidy for Sabah and Sarawak has been set aside until later.

