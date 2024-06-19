RON97 petrol price June 2024 week four update – premium petrol price unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / June 19 2024 5:24 pm

It’s Wednesday, and so it is time once again for the weekly update of retail fuel prices in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced these prices for the coming week of June 20 to 26, 2024.

The most recent and significant update came on June 10 when rationalisation of fuel subsidy began for diesel fuels, which saw the fuel retail at RM3.35 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia for the main grade of Euro 5 diesel, and RM3.55 per litre for B7 Euro 5. This has not affected retail pricing of diesel fuels in East Malaysia, which continues at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grade and B7, respectively.

For petrol fuels, the RON 97 grade continues as before at RM3.47 per litre, which is unchanged from its price last week, while RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 26, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 25th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 284th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

