76,000 have received first RM200 Budi Madani subsidy aid, 100,000 applications so far – finance ministry

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 20 2024 10:52 am

The finance ministry says that it has approved 100,000 applications so far for the monthly Budi Madani cash assistance under the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, which saw the retail price of the fuel increasing by RM1.20, or 56%, to RM3.35 per litre on June 10.

According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, 30,000 applicants received their first payments as of June 10, followed by another 46,000 on June 19, The Star reports. Recipients include individual diesel vehicle owners under Budi Individu as well as farmers and small planters under Budi Agri-Komoditi.

He called on those who had not yet registered for the assistance to do so. “I call upon eligible Malaysians to quickly register to get the diesel subsidy rationalisation cash assistance in June,” he said via a statement.

He added that those who apply before the end of the month would get their payments in early July. “The government is committed to start the payment in the month the application is made. Those who are eligible will get their RM200 monthly assistance through their bank accounts or get their cash from Bank Simpanan Nasional,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said that applicants can check the status of their applications via the Budi Madani website. “For those whose applications have not been approved, they may file appeals on the site itself,” he added.

The Budi Madani subsidy assistance programme was announced on May 27, with applications opened the day after. Eligible individuals may apply under Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories.

