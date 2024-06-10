No deadline for Budi Madani targeted diesel subsidy application, those eligible urged to apply promptly

There is no deadline for applications to the Budi Madani targeted diesel subsidy, said finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Armizan, reported Bernama. Applications are opened on the Budi Madani website.
“I want to stress that there is no deadline for this assistance. As such, I urge those eligible, whether for Budi Individual or Budi Agri-Commodities, to apply promptly. Individuals can also check and file appeals on the same website,” the minister said yesterday.
Applicants who miss out on applying for the targeted subsidy assistance can still qualify for cash assistance from the month they have applied onwards, and that timely applications will ensure that aid is received sooner, he added.
“If there are any issues or appeals that arise, individuals can take appropriate action and the authorities will assess them based on their capabilities and the details of the application submitted,” the minister added.
Diesel fuel subsidy rationalisation in Peninsular Malaysia began today, with the retail price of the fuel increasing by RM1.20, or 56%, to RM3.35 per litre.
The ministry of finance has also named the criteria of diesel vehicles which do not qualify for subsidised diesel, and these are described as:
- Privately registered for companies and organisations
- Luxury vehicles under 10 years of age (the ministry lists these by brand, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz)
- Registered for e-hailing
- Motorcycles, caravans, motorhomes, tourist vans, and tourist buses
The Madani subsidy assistance programme was announced on May 27, with applications opened the day after, and eligible individuals may apply under Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories. Successful applicants will receive a RM200 monthly sum in financial assistance.
Comments
The bas sapu might need to increase their rates exponentially, if they remain unregistered. Will be interesting to see the difference in rates between them and the legal buses now.
I wish the government should stop comparing the rates with other countries. Even if they increase their fuel price to RM100 per liter, or reduce to RM0.01 per liter, it would not affect us a bit. It’s like comparing that your next door neighbor drives an RR/old Kancil. Still not your car. You buy what you can afford.
Govt quite smart
Those individual 100K Hailat
kena pandai kira, this increase is 56%.
if last month = RM250 diesel,
this month will be RM390 at 1.56x.
if last month = RM500 diesel,
this month will be RM780 at 1.56x.
so, yang belum daftar hurry up.