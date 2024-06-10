No deadline for Budi Madani targeted diesel subsidy application, those eligible urged to apply promptly

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 10 2024 12:19 pm

There is no deadline for applications to the Budi Madani targeted diesel subsidy, said finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Armizan, reported Bernama. Applications are opened on the Budi Madani website.

“I want to stress that there is no deadline for this assistance. As such, I urge those eligible, whether for Budi Individual or Budi Agri-Commodities, to apply promptly. Individuals can also check and file appeals on the same website,” the minister said yesterday.

Applicants who miss out on applying for the targeted subsidy assistance can still qualify for cash assistance from the month they have applied onwards, and that timely applications will ensure that aid is received sooner, he added.

“If there are any issues or appeals that arise, individuals can take appropriate action and the authorities will assess them based on their capabilities and the details of the application submitted,” the minister added.

Diesel fuel subsidy rationalisation in Peninsular Malaysia began today, with the retail price of the fuel increasing by RM1.20, or 56%, to RM3.35 per litre.

The ministry of finance has also named the criteria of diesel vehicles which do not qualify for subsidised diesel, and these are described as:

Privately registered for companies and organisations

Luxury vehicles under 10 years of age (the ministry lists these by brand, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz)

Registered for e-hailing

Motorcycles, caravans, motorhomes, tourist vans, and tourist buses

The Madani subsidy assistance programme was announced on May 27, with applications opened the day after, and eligible individuals may apply under Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories. Successful applicants will receive a RM200 monthly sum in financial assistance.

