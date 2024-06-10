Ministry of finance names types of diesel vehicles not qualified to receive Budi Individual targeted subsidy

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 10 2024 10:14 am

The ministry of finance (MoF) has named the types of vehicles which do not qualify for the Budi Individual targeted diesel subsidy assistance in Peninsular Malaysia, under the Budi Madani subsidy assistance programme.

Diesel vehicles which do not qualify include those which are:

Privately registered for companies and organisations

Luxury vehicles under 10 years of age (the ministry lists these by brand, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz)

Registered for e-hailing

Motorcycles, caravans, motorhomes, tourist vans, and tourist buses

In the list above, the second point likely refers to private owners of diesel vehicles which are operated only for personal use, while the other points are for diesel vehicles other than for personal use.

On May 30, minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that applicants may apply for either the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) or Budi Madani, but not both, as SKDS 2.0 applies to companies, whereas the Budi Madani programme is intended for farmers, smallholders and others, the minister said.

However, according to MoF sources, we were informed that a person could technically apply for both SKDS 2.0 and Budi Individual if they are both a business owner, as well as a personal owner of a diesel vehicle. This suggests that the same person could apply for SKDS 2.0 for the company-registered diesel vehicle, and under Budi if he or she has a privately-owned diesel car as well, as long as said vehicle meets the criteria.

The criteria for Budi Individual applicant eligibility are as follows:

Malaysian citizenship

Owner of a JPJ-registered diesel private vehicle, except luxury diesel vehicles less than 10 years of age

Vehicle has valid road tax

Annual income of RM100,000 and under (individuals and couples)

