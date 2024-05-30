Targeted diesel subsidy – applicants can choose either SKDS 2.0 or Budi Madani, not both: KPDN minister

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 30 2024 4:55 pm

Applicants looking to receive diesel subsidies may apply for either the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) or Budi Madani, but not both, minister of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has said, reported The Star.

The SKDS 2.0 applies to companies, whereas the Budi Madani programme is intended for farmers, smallholders and others, the minister said.

“They can only choose one. We observed that there are farmers or households that have small businesses and do not have a company. Hence, we will have to help them through the Budi Madani programme,” Armizan said, adding that further details on Budi Madani will be announced by the finance ministry, while SKDS 2.0 is handled by the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living.

The types of vehicles approved to receive diesel subsidies under the SKDS programme was decided by an inter-ministerial committee, and also involved engagements with associations and stakeholders, the report quoted Armizan as saying.

The criteria of vehicles selected to receive diesel subsidies through the SKDS programme leaned towards those in the logistics sector, or those providing essential services to consumers, the minister added.

The SKDS 2.0 programme began in March this year involving five petroleum companies and nine vehicle types, with the former having issued 90,000 fleet cards to eligible transport companies earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Madani subsidy assistance programme, or Budi Madani for private owners of diesel vehicles and agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia was also announced, with the Budi Madani application website open from Tuesday.

