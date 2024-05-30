Targeted diesel subsidy – applicants can choose either SKDS 2.0 or Budi Madani, not both: KPDN minister

Applicants looking to receive diesel subsidies may apply for either the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) or Budi Madani, but not both, minister of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has said, reported The Star.
The SKDS 2.0 applies to companies, whereas the Budi Madani programme is intended for farmers, smallholders and others, the minister said.
“They can only choose one. We observed that there are farmers or households that have small businesses and do not have a company. Hence, we will have to help them through the Budi Madani programme,” Armizan said, adding that further details on Budi Madani will be announced by the finance ministry, while SKDS 2.0 is handled by the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living.
The types of vehicles approved to receive diesel subsidies under the SKDS programme was decided by an inter-ministerial committee, and also involved engagements with associations and stakeholders, the report quoted Armizan as saying.
The criteria of vehicles selected to receive diesel subsidies through the SKDS programme leaned towards those in the logistics sector, or those providing essential services to consumers, the minister added.
The SKDS 2.0 programme began in March this year involving five petroleum companies and nine vehicle types, with the former having issued 90,000 fleet cards to eligible transport companies earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Madani subsidy assistance programme, or Budi Madani for private owners of diesel vehicles and agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia was also announced, with the Budi Madani application website open from Tuesday.
Comments
Anwar menang rakyat senang
Why so much confusion,each time public has to engage this portal,that portal ?
When double application,ini salah,redo…again..nanti you tidak layak…Hello…this is abad 21,when a single w88 USA warhead can wipe out Pyongyang.
We r still stuck like those days, using manual typewriters.
PMX..before launching any subsidy caps …just give at least 2 months notice..let your poor covid stricken rakyat get use to this and that,like Rm200 diesel bantuan.
Padu..already so much confusion..now this diesel Rm200 bantuan..again.
How come we have a civil service that can match the PLA of Xi Xin PIng in numbers,but cant perform some simple tasks,like giving accurate info to the rakyat?
If the great Albert Einstein is alive today…this is called INSANITY.