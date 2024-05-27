SKDS Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 – five oil companies issue 90,000 fleet cards for subsidised fuel

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 27 2024 2:21 pm

The implementation of the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) has seen the handing over of 90,000 fleet cards issued by five petroleum companies, namely BHPetrol, Petron, Caltex, Shell and Petronas, to eligible transport companies in a ceremony last week.

As of May 22, a total of 28,000 land transport companies have registered for, and received approval under the implementation of SKDS 2.0, and 90,000 fleet cards have been issued by the five major petroleum companies to eligible transport companies, according to minister of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Table of vehicles eligible for Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0)

A total of 33 types of land transport vehicles eligible to receive subsidised diesel under the SKDS 2.0 scheme, the minister said. The nine types of eligible land transport vehicles include general cargo lorries, bottled drinks lorries, refrigerated lorries, luton lorries, prime movers, flour tankers, water tankers, panel vans and window vans, as listed on the KPDN website.

Companies which have been approved for the SKDS 2.0 scheme may apply for the fleet card through petroleum companies such BHPetrol, the company said in a statement, and companies may apply through its website once approval from KPDN has been received.

