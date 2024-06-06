Finance ministry to announce list of luxury vehicles that will not qualify for targeted diesel subsidies soon

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / June 6 2024 12:37 pm

The finance ministry says it will soon announce the list of luxury diesel vehicles that will not qualify for targeted subsidies under the Budi Madani subsidy assistance programme. According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, this will be the next step in the upcoming rationalisation programme involving diesel, the New Straits Times reports.

He added that further details about the programme beyond this would come at a later date. “The dates (of implementation) and prices will be announced later. We need time to avoid speculation that could lead to hoarding or sudden price increases,” he said.

Amir said that that even if a diesel-powered vehicle is classified under the luxury category, it could still be considered for subsidy assistance if it is older than 10 years. “Even though [they are] classified as luxury vehicles, if these vehicles are ‘sick’ after more than 10 years, they may be considered [for subsidy],” he said.

Budi Madani was announced on May 27 for private owners of diesel-powered vehicles and agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia, with applications opened on May 28.

The criteria for Budi Individual applicant eligibility are as follows:

Malaysian citizenship

Owner of a JPJ-registered diesel private vehicle, except luxury diesel vehicles less than 10 years of age

Vehicle has valid road tax

Annual income of RM100,000 and under (individuals and couples)

However, applicants will need to apply for either Budi Madani or the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) programme, which is intended for companies, but not both, according to minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

That being said, according to MoF sources, we were informed that a person could technically apply for both SKDS and BUDI if he is both a business owner as well as owns a diesel vehicle personally.

