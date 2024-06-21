Buying an EV? RHB Green Financing offers attractive rates; complimentary RM210 ChargEV charging credits

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 21 2024 9:55 am

With more electric vehicle (EV) models entering the market and the latest announcement on the new EV road tax structure from 2026, Malaysian buyers now have more choices to pick when making the switch to a greener driving experience. If you’ve been thinking of transitioning to electrification, it’s a great time to do so, and there’s more than just a tax-free vehicle to look forward to.

That’s because you can be rewarded for your eco-friendly choice with RHB Green Financing, which offers exceptional savings from attractive financing package on top of great incentives. Pricing is as low as 2.10% p.a. fixed rate equivalent for plug-in hybrid and fully-electric vehicles (or an even lower 2.00% rate fixed rate equivalent for all new Volvo models), with a financing amount of up to RM500,000*.

With RHB Green Financing or Volvo package, you will enjoy the benefits of principal reduction, which allows you to reduce your financing amount reduced when you pay extra. Enjoy daily savings with RHB Green Financing or Volvo package that offer daily rest profit charges calculation. .

That’s not all. Every successful RHB Green financing or Volvo package will receive complimentary ChargEV charging credits worth RM210. Check out RHB latest rates & offers for your new green car!

Besides, RHB also provides an extra layer protection for your eco-friendly vehicle, complete with 15% discounted contribution rate and 24/7 towing service to the nearest electric charging station in the event the vehicle runs out of battery, coverage of up to RM15,000 for a wall-box charger at your residence along with a range of tailored coverage options to suite your needs.

RHB prioritises safeguarding the interests of road users, having disbursed over RM200mil in claims last year. This assistance aids motor policyholders in overcoming financial challenges resulting from vehicle accidents.

RHB Head of Consumer Finance, Sien Vee Loc stated: “In addition to our attractive financing package for green vehicles, RHB also offers the RHB CashXcess feature for our RHB Credit Card/-i card members who need fast access to extra cash, which may be spent on EV chargers or any related accessories. With our 0% instalment plan, new RHB Credit Cardholders can certainly benefit from this feature, making it easier to manage the costs associated with their new vehicle.”

Find out more about RHB Green Financing, and switch to eco-friendly cars today to take advantage of the exclusive rewards offered. Campaign ends December 31, 2024.

*Terms and conditions apply.