Driving schools involved in corrupt practices such as ‘lesen terbang’ risk losing operating licences – Loke

The transport ministry has warned driving schools not to be involved in corrupt practices such as illegal lesen terbang or kopi-o driving licences as they could face immediate revocation of their operating licences if caught, Bernama reports.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, corrupt activities during driving tests must be stopped because such actions endanger the lives of road users, especially the youth. “Driving schools must not engage in corruption. The public is also advised not to be easily deceived by lesen terbang offers advertised on social media. If this issue is not curbed, young people will become victims. Our goal is to save lives,” he said.

Loke said that the electronic driving test system (e-testing) being introduced by the government will reduce the potential for unethical practices, such as bribery, to occur.

“We have been aware of the issue of illegal driving licences for a long time, but I see positive developments. Although it cannot be denied that some syndicates may still try to exploit the system, we will continue our efforts to eradicate corruption,” he said.

Aside from simplifying the audit process and monitoring of testing activities, the system – which uses sensors and cameras for evaluation – is expected reduce unethical practices. Introduced earlier this year, the system is currently being trialled, and it was previously announced that driving institutes are being given a grace period of six years to make the transition from manual testing to e-testing.

Loke called on driving institutes to familiarise themselves with the system before its mandatory implementation in 2030. He added that the ministry has received several applications from driving institutes for the implementation of e-testing, and the road transport department (JPJ) is currently processing these applications, with the first batch expected to receive their approval letters soon.

Comments

  • Penat dengar cerita sama on Jun 24, 2024 at 11:01 am

    If you really catch them, then 99.99% will be closed for sure. And it takes 2 hands to clap, who issue the license ??

  • Peppa on Jun 24, 2024 at 11:06 am

    Cut the small talk. We need the real action, loke!

  • JQ on Jun 24, 2024 at 11:38 am

    Why penalize the driving the school. Should be find out the taker and boot him out of the job and band him from government job application for life.

  • Jeff on Jun 24, 2024 at 12:17 pm

    Stop with these nonsense statements and start going after these institutions. This have been happening for decades. It’s just a matter of wanting to actually enforce or just sitting around collecting your fair share from the pot.

  • anwar menang, rakyat dijubokkan on Jun 24, 2024 at 3:11 pm

    “The public is also advised not to be easily deceived by lesen terbang offers advertised on social media.”

    What is MCMC, fahmi badut, doing ?
    Are they sleeping on their jobs or is in discussions with PAS joining the gov!!
    year end they are all going to get 15% salary increase!!

  • Avenger on Jun 24, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    What is the point of telling. Why not straight go catch them if you have proof? No need talk here talk kok Loke!

