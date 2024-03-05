JPJ introduces e-testing automated driving test system – sensors, cameras used for evaluation

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 5 2024 2:09 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced the official introduction of the electronic driving test system (e-testing), with its implementation being carried out via a pilot project in three driving institutes across the country. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, driving institutes across the country will be allowed to offer e-testing-based evaluations starting from April.

Under the new system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to them during their driving tests, as all evaluation will be done in real-time remotely from a control room via multiple cameras and sensors on the circuit. It will be used for practical tests such as the slope test, three-point turn, reverse parking, parallel parking, the Z-course and S-course. Students will be able to review their tests should they fail.

Loke said aside from simplifying the audit process and monitoring of testing activities, the system would reduce unethical practices such as lesen kopi and would protect both JPJ officers and driving schools from being accused of being involved in corruption.

He said the e-testing system will allow more candidates to be tested (up to 150 per day) compared to the existing or manual testing system, although candidates will still be given the option to pick a regular test instead of e-testing.

Although the driving institute can charge a maximum of RM100, candidates who choose to use e-testing will receive several benefits, such as making a second attempt for each failed test element on the same day at no additional cost to them.

As for a repeat test, the candidate only needs to do that only for failed elements, without having to repeat the entire Part II test element (such as manual test execution). “Test candidates who are tested using the system will be given priority in the test reservation list. In addition, a RM10 rebate is also given for the issuance of a trial license,” he said.

The three driving institutes carrying out the pilot trials are Surfine Hitech Driving Institute in Hulu Langat, Selangor; Pusat Latihan Memandu Berjaya in Ulu Tiram, Johor and Five Bintang Institute Abadi in Penang. Loke said there are three more e-testing service providers that are still in the evaluation phase and would be announced later.

He said a period of six years will be given to driving institutes to make the transition from manual testing to e-testing, but encouraged them to adopt the new system as soon as possible.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.