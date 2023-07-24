Nationwide rollout of JPJ e-testing automated driving test system at the end of this year – Anthony Loke

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2023 9:37 am / 2 comments

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said the electronic driving test system (e-testing) is expected to be rolled out nationwide at the end of this year, The Star reports. The system is currently at the proof of concept (POC) stage, and there are procedures and details that need to be refined before it can be implemented.

“There is no problem with the concept because we have been through the phase but there are several policies and procedures that we need to set and refine. I have discussed with the transport ministry secretary-general on the matter so it can be implemented soon, hopefully at the end of this year. So after this, we can decide, gazette the changes on the procedure and then implement the system at all driving institutes across the country,” explained Loke.

“There are several driving schools that are prepared to implement the system. Currently, there are five driving institutes – one each in Johor, Penang and Kedah as well as two driving institutes in Selangor – that have the e-testing system but they are all at the POC stage,” he added.

Loke also stated driving schools will not be forced to source equipment from a selected vendor to implement the e-testing system. “We are not going to tell the driving schools there is only one vendor to implement the e-testing system because that could raise elements of monopoly. So we decided not to choose any specific vendors, as long as the system adheres to the specifications and standards set by JPJ, the institutes and schools are free to choose,” he said.

“For example, PIMA (Malaysian Driving Institutes Association) has its own system for members to use or they are free to choose another vendor. But when the ministry audits the system, it must follow the standards,” Loke continued. He also made it clear that the e-testing system will not be made mandatory for students and driving school.

Under the new system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to them during their driving tests, as all evaluation will be done remotely from a control room via multiple cameras on the circuit. Loke said the system could reduce unethical practices such as lesen kopi, and it would protect both JPJ officers and driving schools from being accused of being involved in corruption. Students will also be able to review their tests should they fail.

