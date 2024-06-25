BMW i5 M60 xDrive EV in Malaysia – up to 601 PS/820 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 3.8s; official pricing from RM479k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 25 2024 6:40 pm

BMW Group Malaysia has officially revealed pricing for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive, which is priced from RM478,800, with an eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty, while the optional BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package at RM20,300 that brings an extended, five-year warranty and service package. Launched for the Malaysian market in May, the i5 M60 xDrive first arrived locally with indicative pricing of RM480k.

As such, official pricing for this M Performance variant of the i5 is around RM80k higher than that of the i5 eDrive40 which brought the G60-generation 5 Series to the Malaysian market, arriving at RM399,500 before the optional extended warranty package.

The i5 M60 xDrive is offered with the Easy Drive Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia in a monthly instalment plan from RM6,295, based on a 80% loan across a five-year tenure, and customers who opt for Easy Drive Financing from now until June 30, 2024 also get a RM10,000 cash rebate.

Paying the premium for the i5 M60 over the eDrive40 brings a considerable uptick in powertrain output figures, and this M Performance variant packs a 340 PS rear motor – matching the output of the eDrive40 – that is joined by a 261 PS front axle motor for 517 PS and 795 Nm of torque, combined, however, there’s more.

Select Sport mode and with either M Sport Boost or M Launch Control activated, the full complement of 601 PS and 820 Nm of torque will be deployed, propelling the i5 M60 xDrive from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Feeding the powertrain of the i5 M60 xDrive is a 83.9 kWh battery that offers a claimed 455-516 km of range on the WLTP testing standard, and like the eDrive40, can take up to 205 kW in DC fast charging. This will yield a 0-80% charge in 34 minutes, or 156 km of range added every 10 minutes. on the AC charging front, up to 22 kW is possible, which will yield a full charge in four hours and 15 minutes.

Chassis highlights for the i5 M60 xDrive include Adaptive M Suspension Professional with M-tuned dampers as well as 48-volt active roll stabilisation to bring an Active Roll Comfort function to keep the vehicle level over uneven roads, and rear-wheel steering to add agility or stability depending on situation.

Further identifying the i5 M60 xDrive from its more modest stablemates include the M Sport Pro package that brings a gloss black grille and door mirrors, black M Shadow Line adaptive LED headlights, darkened taillights and a boot lid lip spoiler. Wheels are a set of 21-inch BMW Individual style 954 two-tone alloys, which house M Sport brakes with red calipers.

The cabin of the i5 M60 xDrive brings a 12.3-inch digital instrument display with a head-up display, alongside a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit, as is a Bowers & Wilkins 18-speaker, 655-watt audio system.

Active safety kit on the i5 M60 xDrive is comprised of the Driving Assistant Professional package that brings autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, emergency lane assist and emergency stop assist, plus Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera and Remote 3D View.

GALLERY: BMW i5 M60 xDrive in Malaysia

