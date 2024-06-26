2024 Honda CB350RS launch in Malaysia, RM20,500

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 26 2024 8:45 pm

2024 Honda CB350RS Athletic Blue Metallic

Getting its market debut in Malaysia is the 2024 Honda CB350RS, priced at RM20,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Malaysian riders had their first look of the retro-styled CB350RS during the 2023 Petronas Malaysia MotoGP in Sepang last year.

This ties in nicely with information paultan.org received speaking to Boon Siew Honda representatives during the MotoGP exhibition when we were told the CB350RS would enter the Malaysia market in 2024. As expected, the Honda CB350RS capitalises on the current local appetite for retro motorcycles, facing competition from the likes of Triumph Speed 400 (RM26,900) and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (RM22,200).

Power for the CB350RS comes from an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 348 cc mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 20.8 hp at 5,500 rpm with 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, going through an assist and slipper clutch equipped five-speed gearbox to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

Braking is done with a 310 mm disc on the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear, clamped by Nissin callipers, while two-channel ABS is standard fitment. The CB350RS comes with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, wearing 100/90 and 150/70 tyres, front and rear respectively.

2024 Honda CB350RS Mat Massive Grey Metallic

Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, adjustable for preload. Aside from ABS, the CB350RS also comes with traction control, called Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The rider has the option of switching traction control on or off.

Weight for the CB350 RS is claimed to be 179 kg and seat height is seat at 800 mm off the ground while 15-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. For Malaysia, the CB350RS is available in Mat Massive Gray Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.

