Harmony Auto launches BYD Hartamas 3S centre – service and spares operations to commence Q4 2024

Posted in BYD, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 26 2024 11:47 pm

Chinese manufacturer BYD has opened the BYD Hartamas 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre in the Hartamas Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur, thus marking the entry of the China-based Harmony Auto automotive dealership group into the Malaysian market.

The facility covers approximately 3,230 square feet at one end of Hartamas Shopping Centre – this is where a furniture and home decor outlet once stood – which is located after the shopping centre’s car park entry and exit along Jalan Sri Hartamas 1.

The brand’s 3S centre currently operates as a sales outlet to begin with, and service and spare parts operations will commence in the fourth quarter of this year, and the sales and service operations will occupy the upper floors above the showroom. Cars from the brands model line-up, including the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal are on display.

Six parking spaces will be allocated at the front of the showroom, and these will be accompanied by four DC chargers for BYD customers’ use. Meanwhile within the building, featured in this space is a vehicle display area that will house up to six cars, a customer lounge, discussion areas as well as new vehicle delivery bays.

“The opening of the BYD Hartamas outlet in a mall not only brings new vitality to the Malaysian market, but also injects new momentum into introducing Malaysia’s green travel,” said BYD Asia Pacific president Liang Xinyue, adding that the opening of this outlet is aimed at meeting the demands of customers in search of green vehicles.

Harmony Auto entered into a strategic partnership with BYD in 2023, and the automobile service group operates new energy vehicle sales and service outlets in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, as well as other Asia Pacific regions and countries, with plans to expand its presence in Europe, according to its published statement.

As of the end of last year, Harmony Auto has 80 authorised dealer outlets worldwide, including 14 luxury brands operating in China where it has a service network across 40 cities.

