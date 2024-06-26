Malaysian fuel prices June 2024 week five – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / June 26 2024 7:15 pm

Time again for the usual weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of June 27 to July 3.

No change in the price of diesel, which underwent a price revision on June 10 when the government began its subsidy rationalisation programme for the fuel. As such, Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades continue to be priced at RM3.35 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia, while Euro 5 B7 remains at RM3.55 per litre.

This has not affected retail pricing of diesel fuels in East Malaysia, which continues at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grades and B7, respectively.

As for petrol, RON 97 stays at RM3.47 per litre, unchanged from its price last week, while RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 26th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 285th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

