Yamaha goes automatic with Y-AMT bike gearbox

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By /

Jumping on the motorcycle automatic transmission bandwagon is Yamaha, with its Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT). Much like Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), Yamaha gives riders clutchless shifting with gear changing done via rocker switches located on the left handlebar pod.

Automatic gearboxes for motorcycles is not new, the technology reaching the mass market back in the late 70s and early 80s. However, response was tepid to say the least and riders did not embrace the benefits of clutchless shifting.

Moving to modern times, like Honda’s DCT the Y-AMT system comes with a finger-operated manual shift, ‘MT’ or the fully automatic ‘AT’. Shifting is controlled with the index finger and thumb – ‘+’ for upshifts and ‘-‘ for downshifts, with the plus lever pulled to shift up and pushed to shift down with the index finger for true one digit operation.

The default automatic ‘D’ shifting mode gives a softer gear shift at lower rpm, suitable for daily commuting and long distance riding. Selecting the ‘D+’ mode moves gear changing slightly higher up the rev range for sportier riding.

In fully automatic mode, riders can override the gearbox at any time with the handlebar switches. Y-AMT uses two electric actuators that perform the functions of the rider’s left hand and foot in operating the gearbox.

The system weighs in at 2.8 kg and designed to allow for a slim and lightweight installation that is no wider than a traditional motorcycle gearbox. While Yamaha did not give an indication of when Y-AMT will enter the market, expect to first see it installed on Yamaha’s touring and sport-touring motorcycles such as the Yamaha Tracer GT.

TRACER 9 GT MY23 Pure White
Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

