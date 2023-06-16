2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT colour update for Malaysia – two new colours, priced at RM69,998

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 June 2023 10:47 am / 0 comments

2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT – panniers sold separately

New colours for the 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT in Malaysia, with pricing for this year set at RM69,998 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The two new colours are Pure White and Midnight Black replacing the previous choices of Redline and Icon Performance, while previous pricing was RM69,498.

Power for the Tracer 9 GT remains unchanged, coming from an inline-three cylinder unit displacing 889 cc and producing 117 hp at 10,000 rpm with 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT – Midnight Black

The riding aids on the Tracer 9 GT include cruise control and four ride modes, as well as traction control, slide control and wheelie control. The control modes allow for three levels of adjustment and can be manually selected.

Braking is dine by twin 298 mm discs in front while the rear gets a single 245 mm disc. Two-mode ABS is fitted, while rolling stock is a set of 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear, with tyres measuring 120/70 and 180/55 respectively.

2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT – Pure White

Kayaba supplies the electronic suspension on the Tracer 9 GT, with 41 mm diameter upside-down front fork and rear monoshock. Standard equipment includes two-position height adjustable seat, heated grips and an up-and-down quickshifter.

The TFT-LCD setup on the Tracer 9 GT remains the same, segmented in two halves. The left side display shows primary information such as speed, engine rpm, fuel level as well as gear position, while the right-hand screen shows the odometer, temperature and more.