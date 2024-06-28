2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery is a fully-loaded DP

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 28 2024 11:31 am

Taking the DesertX dual-purpose motorcycle to another level is the 2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery. Coming in a new Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery, the DesertX Discovery joins the standard model DesertX (RM112,900 in Malaysia) and the DesertX Rally for heavy off-road duty.

Coming as standard equipment on the DesertX Discovery is reinforced hand guards and engine guard with protection for the water pump, radiator grill and reinforced sump guard. Also standard is heated grips, larger windshield and centre stand to ease loading luggage and maintenance work.

Power plant for the Discovery is identical to the standard DesertX, with a 937 cc, liquid-cooled Testastretta 11 V-twin with Desmodromic valve actuation. This gives a power output of 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, getting to the ground via an up-and-down quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

For the electronics suite, there are three riding modes are dedicated to road use while two are specifically designed for off-road riding for a total of five ride modes. There is also turn-by-turn navigation through the Ducati Link app and displayed on the two-mode 5-inch TFT-LCD screen.

Also included in the riding aids is Ducati Traction Control (DTC) along with three-level cornering ABS and able to be switched off while Enduro or Rally mode, along with wheelie control. Meanwhile, suspension is provided by Kayaba, with full adjustability for compression, preload and rebound with the front upside-down fork giving 230 mm of travel and the rear monoshock provides 220 mm.

2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery shown with optional panniers

The spoked wheel sizing is 21-inches in front and an 18-inch unit in the rear, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres as standard in 90/90-21 front and 150/70-18 rear. Braking is done with twin Brembo M50 monobloc callipers in front, clamping 320 mm discs while the back end gets a 265 mm disc and two-piston calliper.

Seat height on the DesertX Discovery is set at 875 mm, with options for an 890 mm high seat, 865 mm low seat and 850 mm low seat plus suspension lowering kit. Carrying 21-litres of fuel in the tank, the DesertX tips the scales at 210 kg excluding the Discovery equipment.

