Appeals from various parties for diesel subsidy eligibility to be presented to Cabinet after review

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 28 2024 12:06 pm

Appeals from various parties for consideration for diesel subsidy eligibility will be presented by the Malaysian government for consideration after it has reviewed them, said the minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, reported Bernama.

The government is aware of appeals made, including those by tow truck operators, the minister said. “Everything is under consideration. They [the appealing parties] have submitted their justifications, and as soon as the appeals committee does the analysis, we will present it for the Cabinet’s consideration,” Armizan said.

No decision has been made for the time being as the ministry is still conducting analysis, and the basic principle is that those eligible for the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) are the sectors or types of transport involved in the delivery of important goods which are used on a daily basis by large communities, the minister added. However, the government is open to any appeal to be given the best consideration.

Just after the increase in the retail price of diesel to RM3.35 per litre on June 10, tow truck companies as well as concrete producers increased their prices as these businesses have not been covered by the targeted subsidies.

That week, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) said that it is studying the possibility of adding more vehicle types to the list of vehicles eligible for subsidised diesel.

According to the Bernama report, the 1Malaysia Tow Truck and Car Transport Association (1MTTCC) claimed that operating costs have doubled since the diesel subsidy rationalisation in Peninsular Malaysia, which saw the retail price of diesel increase by RM1.20, or 56% to RM3.35 per litre.

