Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands reopens 3pm today to all road traffic following slope, road repair

The Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands state road B66 will be reopened at 3pm today to all traffic, the Hulu Selangor public works department (JKR) has announced.

The route was closed following a landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali near Genting Highlands, which resulted in 31 deaths. The works ministry (KKR) ordered a one-year closure of the route to allow for slope at road repair works before reopening to the public.

This route reopened partially on January 2023, to motorists who met certain conditions, such as those who work in the Genting Highlands area and have been issued a validation letter, with just one lane of the B66 route open at the time. Slope repair reached 38.6% completion in November 2023.

