VEP: renewals/deregistration for Singaporean cars can now be done online, faster response to queries – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 1 2024 6:31 pm

The transport ministry says that improvements to the vehicle entry permit (VEP) have been introduced ahead of the system’s implementation at the Malaysia-Singapore border from October 1. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the updates have been carried out following feedback provided to the ministry.

He said that VEP renewals can now be done online without having to wait for the existing VEP tag to expire, including for vehicles that have changed ownership. He added that a VEP that has expired upon reaching five years from the date of registration will be canceled automatically.

“Notifications will be sent to vehicle owners 60 days, 30 days and 10 days before the VEP expiry date,” he said, adding that these changes, which were incorporated in the VEP portal on June 28, will minimize the need for e-mail or counter interaction.

He said to facilitate a faster response to queries and issues, the number of personnel to manage e-mail inquiries has been increased from five to 15 people, and the number of VEP Collection Center (VCC) staff had also been increased from seven to 12. “This will help speed up the process of answering any questions via e-mail or at the counter, which has increased manifold since the enforcement announcement,” he said.

Loke added that more improvements will be implemented in the coming future, including the introduction of the open toll payment system (OPS), which will allow the use of credit and debit cards as an additional option to Touch N’ Go for payment of the road charge (RC).

He said the OPS function will be usable from August 1, but users can download the MDGS application through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to customize and understand the application’s function ahead of that.

Loke said that since the enforcement announcement on the VEP was made, a total of 23,649 applications had been received between May 28 and June 29, exceeding the 15,424 applications for the entire 2023. In the same period, a total of 6,120 VEP tags were issued to applicants, while a total of 1,080 VEP tags have been activated.

The ministry reminded motorists to activate the VEP tag by uploading a photo of the vehicle registration number together with the VEP tag that has been affixed at the VEP portal after receiving the VEP tag. The VEP tag is invalid if not activated.

