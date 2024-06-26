VEP requirement for Singaporean vehicles will be enforced from October 1 – no U-turn on this, says Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 26 2024 11:31 am

The government says it will not turn back on the implementation of its vehicle entry permit (VEP) requirement for Singaporean-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from October 1. This will be made through a new VEP RFID tag issued by the the Malaysian road transport department (JPJ), costing RM10 each.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, use of the VEP will be mandatory from that date, as the New Straits Times reports. “There will be no U-turn. Starting October 1, the VEP will be enforced. The message is very clear,” he said.

“I hope the Singaporean drivers who come regularly to Malaysia will follow our laws and regulations. Just like Malaysian cars going into Singapore, we have to abide by their laws and regulations. They are expected to do the same,” he added.

He said the VEP would allow the government to track foreign-registered vehicles with summonses and offences, as it currently has no means to do so. “Previously, there was no way for us to track and enforce. So once VEP kicks in, any foreign car entering Malaysia that violates our laws will have to pay the fines before leaving the country,” he explained.

With regards to reports of challenges faced by Singaporean drivers in registering for the VEP, Loke said that the ministry was aware of the issue. He said that the road transport department (JPJ) has been instructed to address issues concerning this, and that the ministry’s land division would also look into the standard operating procedure to simplify the process.

He said that he would personally look into the matter and visit Johor Bahru to make an inspection soon. “We will soon make an announcement on improvements. So rest assured that we will try to facilitate,” he said.

Once the VEP regulation is enforced, anyone driving a foreign motor vehicle without a VEP can be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to six months upon conviction. The JPJ will have full authority to deny vehicles entry into Malaysia if these do not have the VEP RFID tag after the enforcement date.

