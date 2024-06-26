VEP requirement for Singaporean vehicles will be enforced from October 1 – no U-turn on this, says Loke

Posted in Local News / By /

VEP requirement for Singaporean vehicles will be enforced from October 1 – no U-turn on this, says Loke

The government says it will not turn back on the implementation of its vehicle entry permit (VEP) requirement for Singaporean-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from October 1. This will be made through a new VEP RFID tag issued by the the Malaysian road transport department (JPJ), costing RM10 each.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, use of the VEP will be mandatory from that date, as the New Straits Times reports. “There will be no U-turn. Starting October 1, the VEP will be enforced. The message is very clear,” he said.

“I hope the Singaporean drivers who come regularly to Malaysia will follow our laws and regulations. Just like Malaysian cars going into Singapore, we have to abide by their laws and regulations. They are expected to do the same,” he added.

He said the VEP would allow the government to track foreign-registered vehicles with summonses and offences, as it currently has no means to do so. “Previously, there was no way for us to track and enforce. So once VEP kicks in, any foreign car entering Malaysia that violates our laws will have to pay the fines before leaving the country,” he explained.

VEP requirement for Singaporean vehicles will be enforced from October 1 – no U-turn on this, says Loke

With regards to reports of challenges faced by Singaporean drivers in registering for the VEP, Loke said that the ministry was aware of the issue. He said that the road transport department (JPJ) has been instructed to address issues concerning this, and that the ministry’s land division would also look into the standard operating procedure to simplify the process.

He said that he would personally look into the matter and visit Johor Bahru to make an inspection soon. “We will soon make an announcement on improvements. So rest assured that we will try to facilitate,” he said.

Once the VEP regulation is enforced, anyone driving a foreign motor vehicle without a VEP can be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to six months upon conviction. The JPJ will have full authority to deny vehicles entry into Malaysia if these do not have the VEP RFID tag after the enforcement date.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Jun 26, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    increase the cost la dei

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Iz on Jun 26, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    This I like! Kiasu Singaporeans come and drive like shit in our country. They’re rich anyways, so shouldn’t be a problem for them. Datang cara baik, balik cara baik. Simple.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • TinKosong on Jun 26, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    how about Thailand boarders?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • ROTI CANAI on Jun 26, 2024 at 1:57 pm

      thailand kawan baik. welcome them. singaberpurapura not kawan. boikot them.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ghani on Jun 26, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    From a gomen infamous for u-turns? Yeah right I will believe it when I see it being used for 1 year.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Jun 26, 2024 at 3:20 pm

    if don’t pay the summon cannot leave Malaysia, then we will an influx of singaporeans overstaying. then we can start welcome the return of Singapore to Malaysia.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Asean on Jun 26, 2024 at 4:45 pm

    “…any foreign car entering Malaysia that violates our laws will have to pay the fines before leaving the country”. I can only hope this translates into strict action and not just a vision.

    I hope this system is effective against commercial and rental cars as well, not just private vehicles.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 