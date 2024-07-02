MINI Malaysia to host new MINI family launch at JioSpace, PJ on July 13 – pre-registrations now open

MINI Malaysia is welcoming fans to celebrate their Big Love for the brand and meet the new MINI family next Saturday on July 13, 2024 at JioSpace in Petaling Jaya.

The MINI-styled event is perfect for MINI enthusiasts (also known as MINIacs) with plenty of games, prizes, immersive experiences and customised merchandise on offer.

Additionally, visitors can also gain an insight into the evolution of the MINI brand through new interactive digital experiences, including the virtual world of the MINIverse where they can navigate the game’s dynamic tracks with the virtual MINI car of their choice.

Another highlight of the event is the new range of MINI models, which include the latest generations of the MINI 3 Door and Countryman that recently made their debuts in Malaysia. Pre-registration for the new MINI family launch is currently open, and the event takes place from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

