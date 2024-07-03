BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Trophy Competition Bike set for this year’s GS Trophy in Namibia, Africa

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 3 2024 3:54 pm

Developed exclusively for the International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia, the BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Trophy Competition is an overland motorcycle you cannot buy. However, you can get the ‘base’ model R 1300 GS Trophy which differs only in graphics, the smaller skid plate and gear lever.

Based on the competition R GS motorcycles, the R 1300 GS Trophy Competition draws on a lineage of BMW Motorrad’s big boxer off-road racing motorcycles going back to 2008. Additional equipment includes handlebar riser, engine protection bar, under side and frame guard.

Additionally, adjustable gear and brake levers are fitted, as well as GS Vario rider footrests, enduro hand levers, headlight protection guard and white hand guard extensions. Blasck crossed-spike wheels are fitted with Metzeler off-road tyres and a single seat is standard equipment.

R 1300 GS Trophy Competition comes in Racing Blue Metallic contrasted with red and white stripes and lettering, offset by the matte white metallic frame. Crowning off the build is an Akrapovic exhaust system and BMW Motorrad radiator guards.

First launched in Malaysia at the Malaysia Auto Show 2024, the R 1300 GS (priced at RM149,900 in Malaysia) comes with an all-new boxer-twin displacing exactly 1,300 cc. Power output is claimed to be 145 hp at 7,750 rom with a maximum torque of 6,500 rpm, making this BMW Motorrad’s most powerful twin yet.

2024 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Trophy Competition (left) and F 900 GS Trophy Marshal

The R1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than the previous model, weighing 237 kg against the R 1250 GS’ 249 kg. Visually, the biggest change on the R 1300 GS is the matrix lED headlight replacing the previous two element headlight, with two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for DRLs and side lights.

As for the GS Trophy Marshals, tasked with guiding participants safely through the deserts of Namibia, they will be mounted on the F 900 GS Trophy Marshal bike. Scheduled to run from September 15 to 20 in Namibia, 60 riders, grouped into 22 national teams including 16 men’s and 6 women’s teams, will compete for the International GS Trophy.

