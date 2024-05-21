2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS launched at Malaysia Auto Show, pricing starts at RM140,000

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 21 2024 3:24 pm

Launched at the 2024 Malaysia Auto Show is the 2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS, priced at RM140,000. Also available in Malaysia is the R1300GS Option 719, Tramuntana, with a price tag of RM149,500.

A complete makeover ofBMW Motorrad’s legendary adventure motorcycle, the G1300GS comes with an all new boxer-twin displacing exactly 1,300 cc. Power output is claimed to be 145 hp at 7,750 rom with a maximum torque of 6,500 rpm, making this BMW Motorrad’s most powerful twin ever.

The six-speed gearbox is located under the engine to decrease engine package size while the trellis frame is eliminated, contributing to a weight reduction of 12 kg, the R1300GS tipping the scales at 237 kg compared to the R1250GS’ 249 kg.

The redesigned suspension incorporates BMW Motorrad’s Evo Telelever front suspension and Evo Paralever rear, giving better steering precision and ride stability. BMW’s electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) is an option.

DSA combines dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate, or stiffness. This allows for automatic load compensation no matter if the R1300GS is ridden solo, two-up or loaded with luggage.

Optional on the R1300GS is adaptive vehicle height control and the sports suspension. With adaptive vehicle height control, the rider gets fully automatic adjustment of ride height depending on operating conditions while sports suspension offers 20 mm more suspension travel front and rear for off-roading.

There are four riding modes – Road, Rain, Eco and Enduro. Road and Rain modify power delivery of the R1300GS for prevailing conditions while Eco mode gets the maximum range out of a single tank of fuel, Enduro mode giving optimum power delivery for off-road riding.

Primary focus of change for the R1300GS is the headlight, a matrix lED headlight replacing the previous two element headlight. The light unit consists of two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for DRLs and side lights. while cornering lights is an option.

Riding aids include Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) to aid safety and rider awareness. Riding conveniences include a smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard, and BMW Keyless Ride while heated seats are an extra cost option.

