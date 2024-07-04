2024 Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance F1 Edition now in Malaysia – 680 PS/1,020 Nm 2.0L PHEV, RM959k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / July 4 2024 3:35 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today introduced three AMG models ahead of its Mercedes-Benz World showcase, which will be held this July 5-7 at the KL Base in Sungai Besi. Headlining the trio of new entries is the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. The range-topping W206 performance sedan, which arrives here just weeks after the C 43, makes its debut here in F1 Edition guise, priced at RM958,888, on-the-road without insurance.

The V8 of old is gone, replaced by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot working in combination with an electric drive unit (EDU), which features an electric motor positioned at the rear axle. On its own, the M139l (l for longitudinal installation) puts out 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 545 Nm of torque from 5,250 to 5,500 rpm, making it the most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine in the world.

Technical highlights include the use of 400 volt architecture for the electric turbo as well as a belt-driven starter generator (RSG), which combines an alternator and starter in one component to drive ancillary components such as the air-conditioning and driving lights.

It’s also the first time the C 63 gets all-wheel drive, with power sent to all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system and an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox with a wet multi-plate clutch.

The EDU contributes with an additional 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm, delivering its output via a two-speed gearbox (with second gear working beyond 138 km/h). Also making its way on is an electronically-controlled rear axle differential lock. In operation, the electric motor acts directly on the rear axle to add to the propulsion power, with all 204 PS available to provide a temporary boost for up to 10 seconds.

The EDU is juiced by a 560 cell lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 6.1 kWh, which is good for an all-electric range of around 11 km. While the 89 kg battery can be charged via the 3.7 kW onboard AC charger, the automaker has made it clear that performance, not efficiency, is the primary purpose of the drive unit, and so most of the fill will come from the four regeneration modes available for it while the car is on the move.

Combined, the total system output is 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm, easily eclipsing the 510 PS (500 hp or 380 kW) and 700 Nm offered by the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 on the W205-based C63 S. Performance figures for the 2,165 kg offering include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a 280 km/h top speed, the latter courtesy of an AMG Driver’s Package that’s standard fit on the MY-spec car.

Exterior-wise, aside from AMG-specific elements and flared wheel arches, the F1 Edition is distinguished through an exclusive Manufaktur alpine grey solid exterior finish, complete with a lower side colour gradient AMG decals. Red brake calipers and high-gloss red trim lines on the sides, front and rear aprons add colour contrast highlights.

Elsewhere, an AMG Aerodynamics Package adds on accoutrements such as a front splitter with flics on the sides, side attachments for air outlets in the rear apron and an aerodynamically optimised diffuser, all finished in high-gloss black. There’s also a large boot lid spoiler, again finished in high-gloss black.

The C 63 S E, which rides on 20-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy matte black wheels, also gets an AMG Night Package, which adds on black chrome accents to the AMG-specific radiator grille and model badge on the boot lid and wings.

Inside, you’ll find AMG Performance seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with red decorative top-stitching and embossed AMG emblems on the front head restraints as well as an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped with Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre.

Additionally, there are AMG carbon-fibre trim elements in black and red, red seat belts and illuminated AMG door sills, with an exclusive F1 Edition badge and specific F1 Edition floor mats and F1 logo completing the look in the cabin.

2024 W206 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance spec sheet. Click to enlarge.

Standard kit includes Digital Light headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a panoramic sunroof, an AMG Ride Control steel-spring suspension with Adaptive Damping System and rear axle steering, the latter enabling the rear wheels to steer at an angle of up to 2.5 degrees at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

Also to be found are a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch LCD driver’s display and 11.9-inch LCD central display as well as the latest gen of the automaker’s Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, along with AMG Track Pace.

Meanwhile, safety and driving assistance kit includes Driving Assistance Package Plus with Distronic active distance assist, active steering assist and active lane keeping assist. There’s also a parking package with a 360-degree camera, Parktronic active parking assist and memory parking assist. First deliveries of the C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition are set to commence from August.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance official photos

