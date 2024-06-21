2024 Mercedes-AMG C43 launched in Malaysia – 408 PS/500 Nm, 2.0L four-cylinder turbo; CKD, RM443,888

Previewed in April, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched the W206 Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic in the country, the performance sedan being introduced today alongside the V177 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic facelift and H247 GLA 35 facelift.

Priced at RM443,888 on-the-road, without insurance, the new C 43 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which takes over from the 3.0 litre V6 seen in the W205 iteration of the model type. The M139l delivers 408 PS and 500 Nm, which is 41 PS more and 20 Nm less than the old V6’s output.

Like the M260 mill seen on the two AMG 35s, the engine is paired with a second-generation 48-volt mild hybrid system with a belt-driven starter generator, which offers 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) of extra push under hard acceleration. The unit also facilitates smooth operation of the engine’s start-stop system and gliding mode functions.

Working in conjuction with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox and an AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the four-pot gets the car to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.6 seconds, which is a tenth faster than the W205 C43, on the way to a 250 km/h top speed.

Standard equipment includes Digital Light headlamps, Dynamic Body Control suspension with adaptive damping, a rear axle steering (with a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees), five-twin-spoke 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels and an AMG sports braking system with 370 mm front brake discs with silver-painted four-piston fixed calipers and 320 mm rear discs with single-piston floating calipers.

Exterior design elements include an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts in chrome, an AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes, a rear silver-coloured diffuser apron and quad exhaust finishers.

2024 W206 Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic spec sheet. Click to enlarge.

Inside, you’ll find a healthy dollop of AMG-specific cues, including AMG sports seats upholstered with Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather. Also on, red seat belts, carbon fibre dash trim, AMG-branded floor mats and AMG illuminated door sill trims, among other things.

Standard fit items also include a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, AMG Track Pace, a head-up display, a wireless mobile charger as well as a Driving Assistance Package Plus with Distronic active distance assist. Parktronic active parking assist and active lane keeping assist. The C 43 also comes with a Parking Package with 360-degree camera, as well as Guard 360° Vehicle protection.

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic in Malaysia

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

