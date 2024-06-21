2024 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic facelift launched in Malaysia – CKD; 306 PS 2.0L mild hybrid; RM343,888

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / June 21 2024 1:36 pm

After being previewed on more than one occasion, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Sedan has now finally been launched in Malaysia. The official price tag for the performance model is RM343,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is less than the estimate we were furnished with previously. As with the pre-facelift model, the new A35 4Matic Sedan is locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia at Pekan, Pahang.

For the money, you’re getting an uprated M260 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that produces 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm. One notable update is the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system consisting of a belt-driven starter generator (RSG, or as its known in German: riemenstartergeneratoren) that provides 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) under hard acceleration.

Another new revision for the powertrain is the use of an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G DCT dual-clutch transmission (up from seven speeds before), which is also used on the GLA35 and GLA45. Along with the returning 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the A35 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h.

In terms of equipment, the A35 comes standard with AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers and red-painted brake calipers to accompany the larger, cross-drilled brakes. Also included is an AMG Line styling package, with the facelift introducing a more prominent A-wing for the front apron and larger (fake) corner air intakes.

The headlamps are Multibeam LED units with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, and they have have been redesigned to now feature a light strip at the top of each cluster acting as the LED daytime running lights. Another notable change is the Panamericana grille, which is joined by 19-inch five-double-spoke AMG two-tone alloy wheels and a boot lid spoiler.

Inside, the A35 is equipped with sports seats upholstered in black Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre, along with an AMG Performance Nappa leather steering wheel with rotary dials for quick access to drive modes and other settings. Other notable styling touches include red seat belts and brushed aluminium interior trim in a black/silver AMG design.

2024 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Sedan facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

The kit list also includes keyless entry and start, powered front seats with memory function, a Qi wireless charger, Thermotronic dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, branded and illuminated door sill trim as well as a 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and a 360-degree camera system.

Infotainment comes in the form of an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that gets AMG-exclusive displays and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the hardware side of things, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen and the USB-C ports can deliver higher charging power. The previous head-up display has been removed with the facelift.

Safety-wise, the A35 comes with the Driving Assistant Package, consisting of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and door opening warning. Seven airbags and stability control also come as standard, along with Active Parking Assist and the Parking Package, the latter includes a 360-degree camera.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Sedan facelift

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Sedan facelift official photos



Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.