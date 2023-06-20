2023 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan FL CKD – RM354k est

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 20 June 2023 10:17 am / 5 comments

Making a relatively quiet Malaysian-market appearance at the Mercedes-AMG track day gathering last weekend at the Sepang International Circuit is the facelifted, 2023 V177 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic sedan, which was previously announced at an estimated price of RM354,000 in its absence at the launch of the facelifted A-Class Sedan range in Malaysia.

At present, its pricing estimate remains, and thus the locally-assembled compact sedan brings a more accessible point of entry into the AMG circle, slotting below the 421 hp/500 Nm Mercedes-AMG A45S 4Matic+ facelift hatchback, which is priced from RM509,888 OTR in standard trim, or up to RM539,888 as the Street Style Edition.

Packing a powertrain configuration similar to that of its more potent sibling the A45S, the A35 Sedan is powered by a 1,991 cc inline-four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which in this variant outputs 306 PS at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

Augmenting the combustion engine’s outputs is a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator that contributes 10 kW (14 PS) to the total. These outputs are sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch automatic transmission, and propel the 1,655 kg AWD hatchback from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Exterior kit for the AMG A35 4Matic Sedan brings an AMG-specific grille and round badge with the AMG emblem, while the front apron and bonnet power domes from the A45S are echoed here on the A35.

Around to the back, the AMG theme continues with a new wheel design, rear spoiler lip, tail lamps, and dual round exhaust outlets. Rolling stock on the A35 is a set of AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter and shod in tyres measuring 235/35 in front and rear.

Inside, the A35 Sedan – as with the A45S hatchback – gets the latest MBUX interface with the AMG screen design, offering increased performance as well as higher USB charging power with the included USB Package Plus, and audio comes courtesy of a Burmester surround sound system.

The A35 Sedan facelift offers sports seats as standard for its front occupants, and these are trimmed in Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre. Here as in the A45S hatch, the A35 Sedan facelift gets red seat belts, AMG floor mats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and AMG illuminated door sills. The A35 Sedan driver gets a multi-function steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather.

Locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, the Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan 4Matic has been estimated to be priced at RM354,000, with confirmed pricing to come from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia in due course.